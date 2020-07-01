7855 Inception Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome has open concept living area with high vaulted ceilings & custom shutters. 2nd room is perfect for visiting guests or office. The master has walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Other features: fully stocked kitchen, linens, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry room on master level, garage storage space. Prime location to walk to Civita Park: amphitheater, basketball courts; gated dog park. Access to Origen community pool/ hot tub is steps away.