7855 Inception Way

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome has open concept living area with high vaulted ceilings & custom shutters. 2nd room is perfect for visiting guests or office. The master has walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Other features: fully stocked kitchen, linens, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry room on master level, garage storage space. Prime location to walk to Civita Park: amphitheater, basketball courts; gated dog park. Access to Origen community pool/ hot tub is steps away.