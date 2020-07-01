All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7855 Inception Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

7855 Inception Way

7855 Inception Way · No Longer Available
Location

7855 Inception Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome has open concept living area with high vaulted ceilings & custom shutters. 2nd room is perfect for visiting guests or office. The master has walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Other features: fully stocked kitchen, linens, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry room on master level, garage storage space. Prime location to walk to Civita Park: amphitheater, basketball courts; gated dog park. Access to Origen community pool/ hot tub is steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Inception Way have any available units?
7855 Inception Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7855 Inception Way have?
Some of 7855 Inception Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 Inception Way currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Inception Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Inception Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7855 Inception Way is pet friendly.
Does 7855 Inception Way offer parking?
Yes, 7855 Inception Way offers parking.
Does 7855 Inception Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7855 Inception Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Inception Way have a pool?
Yes, 7855 Inception Way has a pool.
Does 7855 Inception Way have accessible units?
No, 7855 Inception Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Inception Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7855 Inception Way has units with dishwashers.

