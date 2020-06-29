All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7855 Cowles Mountain Ct. #A12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7855 Cowles Mountain Ct. #A12

7855 Cowles Mountain Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7855 Cowles Mountain Ct, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Walk to Cowles Mountain from this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo!!! - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a perfect layout with open concept living and dual master suite set up. Living room, dining room, and kitchen are all connected creating a great living flow. Balcony off the main living space is large and offers nice views of the community and surrounding mountain tops. Additionally there is a storage closet on the balcony.

The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, and garbage disposal. White tile counter tops, cabinets, and small pantry finish out the kitchen space.

Each bedroom has its own full bathroom and ample closet space (dual closets). Linen closet is available in one of the bedrooms.

Unit also features:
- Tiled floors in the main living areas and bathrooms
- Laminate wood floors in both bedrooms
- Ample storage throughout the condo including exterior balcony closet
- Neutral Paint Colors
- On-site laundy facilities on each floor
- Trash shoot on each floor
- One Assigned Parking Space
- Community pool, spa, and club house
- Elevator in the building

Condo is located within walking distance to beautiful Cowles Mountain hiking trails and Mission Trails Golf Course.

Water, sewer, & trash included. Tenant pays for SDG&E, cable/WiFi.

Furniture in photos is from a previous listing. Unit is NOT furnished.

Owner does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Application Requirements:
$42 application fee per applicant 18 yrs of age or older
Credit Score 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $3,300 per month or more
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 yrs of tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years of positive history)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4555392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

