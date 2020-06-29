7855 Cowles Mountain Ct. #A12

Amenities

Walk to Cowles Mountain from this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo!!! - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a perfect layout with open concept living and dual master suite set up. Living room, dining room, and kitchen are all connected creating a great living flow. Balcony off the main living space is large and offers nice views of the community and surrounding mountain tops. Additionally there is a storage closet on the balcony.



The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, and garbage disposal. White tile counter tops, cabinets, and small pantry finish out the kitchen space.



Each bedroom has its own full bathroom and ample closet space (dual closets). Linen closet is available in one of the bedrooms.



Unit also features:

- Tiled floors in the main living areas and bathrooms

- Laminate wood floors in both bedrooms

- Ample storage throughout the condo including exterior balcony closet

- Neutral Paint Colors

- On-site laundy facilities on each floor

- Trash shoot on each floor

- One Assigned Parking Space

- Community pool, spa, and club house

- Elevator in the building



Condo is located within walking distance to beautiful Cowles Mountain hiking trails and Mission Trails Golf Course.



Water, sewer, & trash included. Tenant pays for SDG&E, cable/WiFi.



Furniture in photos is from a previous listing. Unit is NOT furnished.



Owner does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Application Requirements:

$42 application fee per applicant 18 yrs of age or older

Credit Score 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $3,300 per month or more

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 yrs of tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years of positive history)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4555392)