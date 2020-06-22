7840 Pipit Place

Amenities
Beautiful Park Village home on a quiet cul-de-sac available 8/1/2020. Fresh exterior paint. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters. Wood flooring on the first floor, plantation shutters throughout the house. Epoxy garage floor. Walk to Park Village Elementary,neighborhood park, and entry to Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. Renowned schools: Park Village Elem, Mesa Verde Middle, Westview High School. No Pets/no smoking. Washer/dryer included without warranty. http://tours.previewfirst.com/ml/101072