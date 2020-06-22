All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:11 AM

7840 Pipit Place

7840 Pipit Place · (858) 449-4476
Location

7840 Pipit Place, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2278 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Park Village home on a quiet cul-de-sac available 8/1/2020. Fresh exterior paint. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters. Wood flooring on the first floor, plantation shutters throughout the house. Epoxy garage floor. Walk to Park Village Elementary,neighborhood park, and entry to Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. Renowned schools: Park Village Elem, Mesa Verde Middle, Westview High School. No Pets/no smoking. Washer/dryer included without warranty. http://tours.previewfirst.com/ml/101072

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 Pipit Place have any available units?
7840 Pipit Place has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7840 Pipit Place have?
Some of 7840 Pipit Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 Pipit Place currently offering any rent specials?
7840 Pipit Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 Pipit Place pet-friendly?
No, 7840 Pipit Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7840 Pipit Place offer parking?
Yes, 7840 Pipit Place does offer parking.
Does 7840 Pipit Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7840 Pipit Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 Pipit Place have a pool?
No, 7840 Pipit Place does not have a pool.
Does 7840 Pipit Place have accessible units?
No, 7840 Pipit Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 Pipit Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7840 Pipit Place has units with dishwashers.
