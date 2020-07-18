Rent Calculator
Last updated June 8 2019 at 3:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7838 Cowles Mountain Ct
7838 Cowles Mountain Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
7838 Cowles Mountain Ct, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray
Amenities
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct have any available units?
7838 Cowles Mountain Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7838 Cowles Mountain Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct offer parking?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct has a pool.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct have accessible units?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7838 Cowles Mountain Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
