Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:11 PM

7833 Modern Oasis Dr

Location

7833 Modern Oasis Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7833 Modern Oasis Dr have any available units?
7833 Modern Oasis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7833 Modern Oasis Dr have?
Some of 7833 Modern Oasis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7833 Modern Oasis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7833 Modern Oasis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 Modern Oasis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7833 Modern Oasis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7833 Modern Oasis Dr offer parking?
No, 7833 Modern Oasis Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7833 Modern Oasis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7833 Modern Oasis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 Modern Oasis Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7833 Modern Oasis Dr has a pool.
Does 7833 Modern Oasis Dr have accessible units?
No, 7833 Modern Oasis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 Modern Oasis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7833 Modern Oasis Dr has units with dishwashers.
