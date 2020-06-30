Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7828 Vista Lazanja
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7828 Vista Lazanja
7828 Vista Lazanja
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7828 Vista Lazanja, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7828 Vista Lazanja have any available units?
7828 Vista Lazanja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7828 Vista Lazanja have?
Some of 7828 Vista Lazanja's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7828 Vista Lazanja currently offering any rent specials?
7828 Vista Lazanja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 Vista Lazanja pet-friendly?
No, 7828 Vista Lazanja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7828 Vista Lazanja offer parking?
Yes, 7828 Vista Lazanja offers parking.
Does 7828 Vista Lazanja have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7828 Vista Lazanja offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 Vista Lazanja have a pool?
Yes, 7828 Vista Lazanja has a pool.
Does 7828 Vista Lazanja have accessible units?
No, 7828 Vista Lazanja does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 Vista Lazanja have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7828 Vista Lazanja has units with dishwashers.
