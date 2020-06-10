Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7819 Stylus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7819 Stylus Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7819 Stylus Drive
7819 Stylus Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7819 Stylus Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Serra Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7819 Stylus Drive have any available units?
7819 Stylus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 7819 Stylus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7819 Stylus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 Stylus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7819 Stylus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7819 Stylus Drive offer parking?
No, 7819 Stylus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7819 Stylus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7819 Stylus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 Stylus Drive have a pool?
No, 7819 Stylus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7819 Stylus Drive have accessible units?
No, 7819 Stylus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 Stylus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7819 Stylus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7819 Stylus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7819 Stylus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University