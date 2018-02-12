All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7812 Wing Flight Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7812 Wing Flight Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

7812 Wing Flight Court

7812 Wing Flight Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Lake Murray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7812 Wing Flight Court, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
putting green
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House in Peaceful Location of San Carlos / Right Next To Cowles Mtn & Lake Murray - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable area of San Carlos situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac just minutes from Cowles Mtn and Lake Murray. This location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast who likes to hike, bike, or fish. This 2 story floorpan makes perfect use of all the square footage. As you walk into the entryway you are welcomed by a foyer with high ceilings, wood flooring and opens into a formal dining room. The open concept kitchen is definitely a cooks dream and features a high end commercial grade stainless steel gas stove, a retractable wall mounted pot filler, built-in stainless steel refrigerator, lots of granite countertop space, island and a walk-in pantry. Marble throughout kitchen and living room. The master bedroom is on the 1st floor and has beautiful en suite bathroom featuring an oversized tub with jets, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. 1st floor also includes an extra room for an office and a half bathroom. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and lots of closet space. Some of the many amenities include a tree lined property with beautiful lush landscaping, central A/C, full size washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage, large private back yard w/playground and a built in putting green.

One year lease, no smoking, renter's insurance required. Small pets ok with additional deposit, up to date shot records and proper documentation.

Residents are responsible for all utilities: gas, electric, 100% water.

RENT: $3,200
DEPOSIT: $3175
APP FEE: $30

FOR AN AMAZING INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR PLEASE COPY/PASTE LINK BELOW!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eivj2z6bjEo

If you meet our guidelines below, please contact us to set up a walk through. Thank you for your time!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
619-535-8761
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

(RLNE5685675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Wing Flight Court have any available units?
7812 Wing Flight Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 Wing Flight Court have?
Some of 7812 Wing Flight Court's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 Wing Flight Court currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Wing Flight Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Wing Flight Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 Wing Flight Court is pet friendly.
Does 7812 Wing Flight Court offer parking?
Yes, 7812 Wing Flight Court offers parking.
Does 7812 Wing Flight Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7812 Wing Flight Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Wing Flight Court have a pool?
No, 7812 Wing Flight Court does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Wing Flight Court have accessible units?
No, 7812 Wing Flight Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Wing Flight Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 Wing Flight Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University