7812 Wing Flight Court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House in Peaceful Location of San Carlos / Right Next To Cowles Mtn & Lake Murray - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable area of San Carlos situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac just minutes from Cowles Mtn and Lake Murray. This location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast who likes to hike, bike, or fish. This 2 story floorpan makes perfect use of all the square footage. As you walk into the entryway you are welcomed by a foyer with high ceilings, wood flooring and opens into a formal dining room. The open concept kitchen is definitely a cooks dream and features a high end commercial grade stainless steel gas stove, a retractable wall mounted pot filler, built-in stainless steel refrigerator, lots of granite countertop space, island and a walk-in pantry. Marble throughout kitchen and living room. The master bedroom is on the 1st floor and has beautiful en suite bathroom featuring an oversized tub with jets, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. 1st floor also includes an extra room for an office and a half bathroom. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and lots of closet space. Some of the many amenities include a tree lined property with beautiful lush landscaping, central A/C, full size washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage, large private back yard w/playground and a built in putting green.



One year lease, no smoking, renter's insurance required. Small pets ok with additional deposit, up to date shot records and proper documentation.



Residents are responsible for all utilities: gas, electric, 100% water.



RENT: $3,200

DEPOSIT: $3175

APP FEE: $30



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eivj2z6bjEo



If you meet our guidelines below, please contact us to set up a walk through. Thank you for your time!



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

619-535-8761

