780 Cerrissa Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
780 Cerrissa Street
780 Cerrissa Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
780 Cerrissa Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished home! Trash, all utilities included in rent! Renters insurance required. One small pet with owner approcal and additional pet rent. Flexible lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 780 Cerrissa Street have any available units?
780 Cerrissa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 780 Cerrissa Street currently offering any rent specials?
780 Cerrissa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Cerrissa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Cerrissa Street is pet friendly.
Does 780 Cerrissa Street offer parking?
No, 780 Cerrissa Street does not offer parking.
Does 780 Cerrissa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Cerrissa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Cerrissa Street have a pool?
No, 780 Cerrissa Street does not have a pool.
Does 780 Cerrissa Street have accessible units?
No, 780 Cerrissa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Cerrissa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Cerrissa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Cerrissa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Cerrissa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
