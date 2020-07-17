7780 Carol Glen

Amenities
Gorgeous home with European ambiance. Panoramic mountain & canyon views. Inside features beautiful craftsmanships through-out, spacious open floor plan, large bedrooms, outsized loft, fabulous travertine floor, folding patio doors. Chef's dream kitchen with dramatic oversized center island, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, gourmet top-of-the-line appliances & much more. Chic master suite with spa-like master bath, walk-in oversized closet. Large,private backyard. Cul-de-sac location. Gated community.