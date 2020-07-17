All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7780 Carol Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7780 Carol Glen
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:49 PM

7780 Carol Glen

7780 Carol Glenn Court · (858) 444-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7780 Carol Glenn Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous home with European ambiance. Panoramic mountain & canyon views. Inside features beautiful craftsmanships through-out, spacious open floor plan, large bedrooms, outsized loft, fabulous travertine floor, folding patio doors. Chef's dream kitchen with dramatic oversized center island, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, gourmet top-of-the-line appliances & much more. Chic master suite with spa-like master bath, walk-in oversized closet. Large,private backyard. Cul-de-sac location. Gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7780 Carol Glen have any available units?
7780 Carol Glen has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7780 Carol Glen have?
Some of 7780 Carol Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7780 Carol Glen currently offering any rent specials?
7780 Carol Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7780 Carol Glen pet-friendly?
No, 7780 Carol Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7780 Carol Glen offer parking?
Yes, 7780 Carol Glen offers parking.
Does 7780 Carol Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7780 Carol Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7780 Carol Glen have a pool?
No, 7780 Carol Glen does not have a pool.
Does 7780 Carol Glen have accessible units?
No, 7780 Carol Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 7780 Carol Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7780 Carol Glen has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7780 Carol Glen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity