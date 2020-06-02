7731 Hazard Center Drive

Amenities

Mission Valley- Beautiful 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhouse - Spacious and bright 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in the Mission Valley Union Square Community. This location is walk-able to many shops and restaurants, close to freeways and even has a San Diego MTS Trolley stop! This townhome offers an open concept main floor with high ceilings, wood floors, gas fireplace and great natural light. The kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space as well as a walk-in pantry and has all new appliances including gas oven and range, large refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. There is also a powder room and access to the large private patio area with views of the San Diego River. The master bedroom is upstairs and has beautiful tray ceilings, a walk-in closet and views of the River and walking path. The master bath features dual sink vanity and an oversized soaking tub. Second bedroom is good-sized and also has an en-suite bathroom. Includes an attached single car garage with washer & dryer and an additional assigned parking space and community pool and spa. Small dog (under 40 lbs) considered. Sorry, no cats.



SPECS:

-2 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms

-1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Space

-Central Heating & Air

-Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

-Gas Fireplace

-Washer & Dryer



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Tenant pays ALL utilities

-1 dog (under 40 lbs) considered w/ additional Pet Deposit



