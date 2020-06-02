All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7731 Hazard Center Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

7731 Hazard Center Drive

7731 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7731 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Mission Valley- Beautiful 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhouse - Spacious and bright 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in the Mission Valley Union Square Community. This location is walk-able to many shops and restaurants, close to freeways and even has a San Diego MTS Trolley stop! This townhome offers an open concept main floor with high ceilings, wood floors, gas fireplace and great natural light. The kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space as well as a walk-in pantry and has all new appliances including gas oven and range, large refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. There is also a powder room and access to the large private patio area with views of the San Diego River. The master bedroom is upstairs and has beautiful tray ceilings, a walk-in closet and views of the River and walking path. The master bath features dual sink vanity and an oversized soaking tub. Second bedroom is good-sized and also has an en-suite bathroom. Includes an attached single car garage with washer & dryer and an additional assigned parking space and community pool and spa. Small dog (under 40 lbs) considered. Sorry, no cats.

SPECS:
-2 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms
-1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Space
-Central Heating & Air
-Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
-Gas Fireplace
-Washer & Dryer

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant pays ALL utilities
-1 dog (under 40 lbs) considered w/ additional Pet Deposit

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.

DRE# 00907967

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4799185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

