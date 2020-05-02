All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7717 Margerum Ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

7717 Margerum Ave

7717 Margerum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7717 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable top floor upgraded unit w/ balcony! Open concept layout makes this studio a true find. Modern touches such as granite counter-tops w/ breakfast bar that opens to living room with a gas fireplace and designated dining room area.

(RLNE5621301)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7717 Margerum Ave have any available units?
7717 Margerum Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7717 Margerum Ave have?
Some of 7717 Margerum Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7717 Margerum Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7717 Margerum Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 Margerum Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7717 Margerum Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7717 Margerum Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7717 Margerum Ave offers parking.
Does 7717 Margerum Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7717 Margerum Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 Margerum Ave have a pool?
No, 7717 Margerum Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7717 Margerum Ave have accessible units?
No, 7717 Margerum Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 Margerum Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7717 Margerum Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
