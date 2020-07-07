All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7693 Cardinal Pl
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

7693 Cardinal Pl

7693 Cardinal Place · No Longer Available
Location

7693 Cardinal Place, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3B/2.5BA House w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring approximately 2,144 SF of living space over two levels. Brand new carpet, located upstairs only! Open living room and kitchen with access to large private yard. Bonus room located upstairs! Master bathroom features attached bath with dual sink, shower stall, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Great location with easy freeway access!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?ers need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3TYsq5aBrw
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: yes
- YARD: yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2003

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As is Items: Fireplace does not operate and is decorative only, Security system as is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7693 Cardinal Pl have any available units?
7693 Cardinal Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7693 Cardinal Pl have?
Some of 7693 Cardinal Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7693 Cardinal Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7693 Cardinal Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7693 Cardinal Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7693 Cardinal Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7693 Cardinal Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7693 Cardinal Pl offers parking.
Does 7693 Cardinal Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7693 Cardinal Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7693 Cardinal Pl have a pool?
No, 7693 Cardinal Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7693 Cardinal Pl have accessible units?
No, 7693 Cardinal Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7693 Cardinal Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7693 Cardinal Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

