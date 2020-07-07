7693 Cardinal Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3B/2.5BA House w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring approximately 2,144 SF of living space over two levels. Brand new carpet, located upstairs only! Open living room and kitchen with access to large private yard. Bonus room located upstairs! Master bathroom features attached bath with dual sink, shower stall, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Great location with easy freeway access!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?ers need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2970

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3TYsq5aBrw

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: yes

- YARD: yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2003



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As is Items: Fireplace does not operate and is decorative only, Security system as is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719575)