7683 Mission Gorge Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7683 Mission Gorge Rd

7683 Mission Gorge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7683 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7683 Mission Gorge Rd have any available units?
7683 Mission Gorge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7683 Mission Gorge Rd have?
Some of 7683 Mission Gorge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7683 Mission Gorge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7683 Mission Gorge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7683 Mission Gorge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7683 Mission Gorge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7683 Mission Gorge Rd offer parking?
No, 7683 Mission Gorge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7683 Mission Gorge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7683 Mission Gorge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7683 Mission Gorge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7683 Mission Gorge Rd has a pool.
Does 7683 Mission Gorge Rd have accessible units?
No, 7683 Mission Gorge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7683 Mission Gorge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7683 Mission Gorge Rd has units with dishwashers.
