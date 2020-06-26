All apartments in San Diego
7660 Via Cristal
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

7660 Via Cristal

7660 via Cristal · No Longer Available
Location

7660 via Cristal, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7660 Via Cristal have any available units?
7660 Via Cristal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7660 Via Cristal have?
Some of 7660 Via Cristal's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7660 Via Cristal currently offering any rent specials?
7660 Via Cristal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7660 Via Cristal pet-friendly?
No, 7660 Via Cristal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7660 Via Cristal offer parking?
No, 7660 Via Cristal does not offer parking.
Does 7660 Via Cristal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7660 Via Cristal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7660 Via Cristal have a pool?
Yes, 7660 Via Cristal has a pool.
Does 7660 Via Cristal have accessible units?
No, 7660 Via Cristal does not have accessible units.
Does 7660 Via Cristal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7660 Via Cristal has units with dishwashers.
