Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

7647 Westbrook Ave

7647 Westbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7647 Westbrook Avenue, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious townhome in Bonita! - This spacious townhome has neutral paint throughout, carpet upstairs, hallway, and stairs and brand new stainless appliances. All three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor and the 1/2 bathroom is located on the first floor along with the washer and dryer hookups. Large enclosed fenced patio with access from dining/family room. One assigned space in carport. Close to shopping, grocery store, restaurants and easy freeway access to 54, 805, 125 and 94. Pets considered.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4040183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7647 Westbrook Ave have any available units?
7647 Westbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7647 Westbrook Ave have?
Some of 7647 Westbrook Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7647 Westbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7647 Westbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7647 Westbrook Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7647 Westbrook Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7647 Westbrook Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7647 Westbrook Ave offers parking.
Does 7647 Westbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7647 Westbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7647 Westbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 7647 Westbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7647 Westbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 7647 Westbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7647 Westbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7647 Westbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
