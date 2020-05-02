Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
7597 Mona Ln
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7597 Mona Ln
7597 Mona Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7597 Mona Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Shermineh Niknejad DRE cal#01971770 Cell: (858) 925-9369 Shermineh.Niknejad@gmail.com www.YourSanDiegoHouse.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7597 Mona Ln have any available units?
7597 Mona Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7597 Mona Ln have?
Some of 7597 Mona Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7597 Mona Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7597 Mona Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7597 Mona Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7597 Mona Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7597 Mona Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7597 Mona Ln offers parking.
Does 7597 Mona Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7597 Mona Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7597 Mona Ln have a pool?
No, 7597 Mona Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7597 Mona Ln have accessible units?
No, 7597 Mona Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7597 Mona Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7597 Mona Ln has units with dishwashers.
