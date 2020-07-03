All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7549 New Salem Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7549 New Salem Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

7549 New Salem Street

7549 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7549 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
key fob access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family story home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 1 car garage. The property comes with new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher).

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7549 New Salem Street have any available units?
7549 New Salem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7549 New Salem Street have?
Some of 7549 New Salem Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7549 New Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
7549 New Salem Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7549 New Salem Street pet-friendly?
No, 7549 New Salem Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7549 New Salem Street offer parking?
Yes, 7549 New Salem Street offers parking.
Does 7549 New Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7549 New Salem Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7549 New Salem Street have a pool?
No, 7549 New Salem Street does not have a pool.
Does 7549 New Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 7549 New Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7549 New Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7549 New Salem Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University