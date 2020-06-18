All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
751 West G Street
751 West G Street

751 West G Street
Location

751 West G Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Experience downtown living to the fullest. Single story corner lot unit in a luxury complex. With incredible natural light, a more than the usual outside patio, and a private entrance from the street, this 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo is the perfect place to live. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings, and ample size bathrooms. It includes in-unit laundry and a two-car tandem space. It is such an amazing place to live. Close to Seaport Village, Trolley, Petco Park, the airport, bars, and restaurants.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/751-w-g-st-san-diego-ca-92101-usa/e91590cc-982a-494c-9597-e0e735d5afaf

(RLNE5607994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 West G Street have any available units?
751 West G Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 West G Street have?
Some of 751 West G Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 West G Street currently offering any rent specials?
751 West G Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 West G Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 West G Street is pet friendly.
Does 751 West G Street offer parking?
Yes, 751 West G Street does offer parking.
Does 751 West G Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 West G Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 West G Street have a pool?
Yes, 751 West G Street has a pool.
Does 751 West G Street have accessible units?
No, 751 West G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 751 West G Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 West G Street has units with dishwashers.
