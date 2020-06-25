All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7507 Victoria Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7507 Victoria Ct
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

7507 Victoria Ct

7507 Victoria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7507 Victoria Court, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
7507 Victoria Ct Available 05/04/19 3br/1ba Single Story Home with 2-Car Garage, Corner lot in a cul-de-sac - Single Story House on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac located in San Diego.

This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space.

The home is heating by forced heating and a gas fireplace. The washer and dryer are in unit (as-is condition), large fenced backyard, patio and gardener service included. 2-Car Garage with addition off street parking.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Victoria Ct have any available units?
7507 Victoria Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 Victoria Ct have?
Some of 7507 Victoria Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Victoria Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Victoria Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Victoria Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7507 Victoria Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7507 Victoria Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7507 Victoria Ct offers parking.
Does 7507 Victoria Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7507 Victoria Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Victoria Ct have a pool?
No, 7507 Victoria Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Victoria Ct have accessible units?
No, 7507 Victoria Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Victoria Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 Victoria Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University