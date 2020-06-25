Amenities

7507 Victoria Ct Available 05/04/19 3br/1ba Single Story Home with 2-Car Garage, Corner lot in a cul-de-sac - Single Story House on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac located in San Diego.



This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space.



The home is heating by forced heating and a gas fireplace. The washer and dryer are in unit (as-is condition), large fenced backyard, patio and gardener service included. 2-Car Garage with addition off street parking.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



