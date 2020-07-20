Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7472 Caminito Rialto.
7472 Caminito Rialto
7472 Caminito Rialto
7472 Caminito Rialto
No Longer Available
Location
7472 Caminito Rialto, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7472 Caminito Rialto have any available units?
7472 Caminito Rialto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7472 Caminito Rialto have?
Some of 7472 Caminito Rialto's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7472 Caminito Rialto currently offering any rent specials?
7472 Caminito Rialto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7472 Caminito Rialto pet-friendly?
No, 7472 Caminito Rialto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7472 Caminito Rialto offer parking?
Yes, 7472 Caminito Rialto offers parking.
Does 7472 Caminito Rialto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7472 Caminito Rialto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7472 Caminito Rialto have a pool?
Yes, 7472 Caminito Rialto has a pool.
Does 7472 Caminito Rialto have accessible units?
No, 7472 Caminito Rialto does not have accessible units.
Does 7472 Caminito Rialto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7472 Caminito Rialto has units with dishwashers.
