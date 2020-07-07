All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:36 AM

747 10th Ave

747 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

747 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 10th Ave have any available units?
747 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 10th Ave have?
Some of 747 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
747 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 10th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 747 10th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 747 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 747 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 747 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 747 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 747 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 747 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 747 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 10th Ave has units with dishwashers.

