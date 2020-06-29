7468 Las Lunas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

Very quite and safe community with LIVE gate attendant. Excellent school district. Fantastic backyard with swimming pool and garden. Spectacular, former model home nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Beautiful gated courtyard entry. Fabulous designer interior with 4 bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bathroom and one Jack & Jill bath. Kitchen is a chef's delight with large center island, Wolf stainless steel built in appliances and warming oven. Including Sub-Zero Refrigerator. Work at home in your new spacious office with built in desk and shelving and views to backyard. Lovely hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Master bedroom with large sitting room, balcony and even its own gym! Relax in your Jacuzzi tub in the Master bath. Guest house with one bedroom and one bath (Casita). The backyard has simply dazzling grounds with a beckoning resort-style pool. This home is stunning.