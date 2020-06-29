All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 20 2020 at 8:28 AM

7468 Las Lunas

7468 Las Lunas · No Longer Available
Location

7468 Las Lunas, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Very quite and safe community with LIVE gate attendant. Excellent school district. Fantastic backyard with swimming pool and garden. Spectacular, former model home nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Beautiful gated courtyard entry. Fabulous designer interior with 4 bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bathroom and one Jack & Jill bath. Kitchen is a chef's delight with large center island, Wolf stainless steel built in appliances and warming oven. Including Sub-Zero Refrigerator. Work at home in your new spacious office with built in desk and shelving and views to backyard. Lovely hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Master bedroom with large sitting room, balcony and even its own gym! Relax in your Jacuzzi tub in the Master bath. Guest house with one bedroom and one bath (Casita). The backyard has simply dazzling grounds with a beckoning resort-style pool. This home is stunning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7468 Las Lunas have any available units?
7468 Las Lunas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7468 Las Lunas have?
Some of 7468 Las Lunas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7468 Las Lunas currently offering any rent specials?
7468 Las Lunas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7468 Las Lunas pet-friendly?
No, 7468 Las Lunas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7468 Las Lunas offer parking?
Yes, 7468 Las Lunas offers parking.
Does 7468 Las Lunas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7468 Las Lunas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7468 Las Lunas have a pool?
Yes, 7468 Las Lunas has a pool.
Does 7468 Las Lunas have accessible units?
No, 7468 Las Lunas does not have accessible units.
Does 7468 Las Lunas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7468 Las Lunas has units with dishwashers.

