7454 Eads
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM
7454 Eads
7454 Eads Avenue
·
No Longer Available
7454 Eads Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 7454 Eads have any available units?
7454 Eads doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7454 Eads have?
Some of 7454 Eads's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7454 Eads currently offering any rent specials?
7454 Eads is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7454 Eads pet-friendly?
No, 7454 Eads is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7454 Eads offer parking?
No, 7454 Eads does not offer parking.
Does 7454 Eads have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7454 Eads offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7454 Eads have a pool?
No, 7454 Eads does not have a pool.
Does 7454 Eads have accessible units?
No, 7454 Eads does not have accessible units.
Does 7454 Eads have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7454 Eads has units with dishwashers.
