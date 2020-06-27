All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

7447 Black Oak Rd.

7447 Black Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

7447 Black Oak Road, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home in San Diego. Located near local parks, schools and just minutes to Skyline Recreation Center.

This home has a gated entrance, there is tile, carpet and laminate flooring. The kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There is plenty of counter top and cabinet space.

The property has central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Fenced backyard with a covered patio. 2-car garage and off street parking available.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Pet okay on approval. Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5091549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 Black Oak Rd. have any available units?
7447 Black Oak Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7447 Black Oak Rd. have?
Some of 7447 Black Oak Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 Black Oak Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Black Oak Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Black Oak Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7447 Black Oak Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7447 Black Oak Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 7447 Black Oak Rd. offers parking.
Does 7447 Black Oak Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7447 Black Oak Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Black Oak Rd. have a pool?
No, 7447 Black Oak Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7447 Black Oak Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7447 Black Oak Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Black Oak Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 Black Oak Rd. has units with dishwashers.
