7447 Black Oak Rd.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home in San Diego. Located near local parks, schools and just minutes to Skyline Recreation Center.



This home has a gated entrance, there is tile, carpet and laminate flooring. The kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. There is plenty of counter top and cabinet space.



The property has central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Fenced backyard with a covered patio. 2-car garage and off street parking available.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Pet okay on approval. Sorry No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



