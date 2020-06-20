Rent Calculator
7447 Baltic St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7447 Baltic St
7447 Baltic Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7447 Baltic Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms beautiful single family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7447 Baltic St have any available units?
7447 Baltic St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7447 Baltic St have?
Some of 7447 Baltic St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7447 Baltic St currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Baltic St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Baltic St pet-friendly?
No, 7447 Baltic St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7447 Baltic St offer parking?
Yes, 7447 Baltic St does offer parking.
Does 7447 Baltic St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7447 Baltic St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Baltic St have a pool?
No, 7447 Baltic St does not have a pool.
Does 7447 Baltic St have accessible units?
No, 7447 Baltic St does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Baltic St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 Baltic St has units with dishwashers.
