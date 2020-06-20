All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7447 Baltic St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7447 Baltic St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7447 Baltic St

7447 Baltic Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7447 Baltic Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms beautiful single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 Baltic St have any available units?
7447 Baltic St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7447 Baltic St have?
Some of 7447 Baltic St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 Baltic St currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Baltic St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Baltic St pet-friendly?
No, 7447 Baltic St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7447 Baltic St offer parking?
Yes, 7447 Baltic St does offer parking.
Does 7447 Baltic St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7447 Baltic St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Baltic St have a pool?
No, 7447 Baltic St does not have a pool.
Does 7447 Baltic St have accessible units?
No, 7447 Baltic St does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Baltic St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 Baltic St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University