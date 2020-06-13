All apartments in San Diego
736 Island Court - 1

736 Island Ct · No Longer Available
Location

736 Island Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
- Available jJanuary
- Fully Furnished (unable to offer unfurnished)
- Lease Term Flexible
- Utilities included! (wifi, cable tv, gas/electric, water)
- Steps to Ocean
- Multi level townhome with rooftop deck!
- Not pets allowed
- Washer/Dryer in unit - 1 car carport parking
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Island Court - 1 have any available units?
736 Island Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Island Court - 1 have?
Some of 736 Island Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Island Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
736 Island Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Island Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Island Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 736 Island Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 736 Island Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 736 Island Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 Island Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Island Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 736 Island Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 736 Island Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 736 Island Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Island Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Island Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
