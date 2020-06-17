All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7354 Fay Avenue

7354 Fay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7354 Fay Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7354 Fay Avenue have any available units?
7354 Fay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7354 Fay Avenue have?
Some of 7354 Fay Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7354 Fay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7354 Fay Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7354 Fay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7354 Fay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7354 Fay Avenue offer parking?
No, 7354 Fay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7354 Fay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7354 Fay Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7354 Fay Avenue have a pool?
No, 7354 Fay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7354 Fay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7354 Fay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7354 Fay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7354 Fay Avenue has units with dishwashers.
