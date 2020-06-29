734 Ensenada Ct

734 Ensenada Court, San Diego, CA 92109 Mission Beach
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mission Beach Condo - Property Id: 227801
Beautiful first floor entry condo steps from the sand and about 1 block south of the Mission Beach rollercoaster. Comes fully furnished and includes small attached garage. Access to a rooftop deck shared among 4 units in condo. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227801 Property Id 227801
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5583984)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
