734 Ensenada Ct
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

734 Ensenada Ct

734 Ensenada Court · No Longer Available
Location

734 Ensenada Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mission Beach Condo - Property Id: 227801

Beautiful first floor entry condo steps from the sand and about 1 block south of the Mission Beach rollercoaster. Comes fully furnished and includes small attached garage. Access to a rooftop deck shared among 4 units in condo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227801
Property Id 227801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Ensenada Ct have any available units?
734 Ensenada Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Ensenada Ct have?
Some of 734 Ensenada Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Ensenada Ct currently offering any rent specials?
734 Ensenada Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Ensenada Ct pet-friendly?
No, 734 Ensenada Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 734 Ensenada Ct offer parking?
Yes, 734 Ensenada Ct offers parking.
Does 734 Ensenada Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 Ensenada Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Ensenada Ct have a pool?
No, 734 Ensenada Ct does not have a pool.
Does 734 Ensenada Ct have accessible units?
No, 734 Ensenada Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Ensenada Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 Ensenada Ct has units with dishwashers.
