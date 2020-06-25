Rent Calculator
7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 9
7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL
7330 Calle Cristobal
·
No Longer Available
Location
7330 Calle Cristobal, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL have any available units?
7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL have?
Some of 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL currently offering any rent specials?
7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL pet-friendly?
No, 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL offer parking?
No, 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL does not offer parking.
Does 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL have a pool?
Yes, 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL has a pool.
Does 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL have accessible units?
No, 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 CALLE CRISTOBAL has units with dishwashers.
