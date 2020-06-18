Amenities

7320-65 Calle Cristobal Available 05/15/20 Mira Mesa, 7320 Calle Cristobal #65 - Minutes to Sorrento Valley! - Well maintained lower corner unit with canyon views. Air conditioning and a fireplace. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and full size washer and dryer. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Two covered parking spaces right in front of the unit.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE5620822)