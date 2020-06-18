All apartments in San Diego
7320-65 Calle Cristobal

7320 Calle Cristobal · (858) 695-9400 ext. 100
Location

7320 Calle Cristobal, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7320-65 Calle Cristobal · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
volleyball court
7320-65 Calle Cristobal Available 05/15/20 Mira Mesa, 7320 Calle Cristobal #65 - Minutes to Sorrento Valley! - Well maintained lower corner unit with canyon views. Air conditioning and a fireplace. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and full size washer and dryer. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Two covered parking spaces right in front of the unit.
If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5620822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320-65 Calle Cristobal have any available units?
7320-65 Calle Cristobal has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320-65 Calle Cristobal have?
Some of 7320-65 Calle Cristobal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320-65 Calle Cristobal currently offering any rent specials?
7320-65 Calle Cristobal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320-65 Calle Cristobal pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320-65 Calle Cristobal is pet friendly.
Does 7320-65 Calle Cristobal offer parking?
Yes, 7320-65 Calle Cristobal does offer parking.
Does 7320-65 Calle Cristobal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320-65 Calle Cristobal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320-65 Calle Cristobal have a pool?
Yes, 7320-65 Calle Cristobal has a pool.
Does 7320-65 Calle Cristobal have accessible units?
No, 7320-65 Calle Cristobal does not have accessible units.
Does 7320-65 Calle Cristobal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320-65 Calle Cristobal has units with dishwashers.
