All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 732 Ventura Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
732 Ventura Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

732 Ventura Place

732 Ventura Place · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

732 Ventura Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
This 1-bedroom, 1-bath, ground level, 350 sq. ft. apartment is less than 50 yards to the beach and world famous Mission Beach boardwalk.

It has been completely renovated with new LVP flooring, a modern spa-like bathroom and brand new, never used before, kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The modern kitchen has everything you need to satisfy your culinary needs, and if you dont feel like cooking, there are plenty of restaurants, with various cuisines, within easy walking distance such as Starbucks, Sandbar, Coaster Saloon, DRAFT, Beach House, Cannonball, Subway, taco shops and mini-markets. In addition, the new Fit gym and Plunge pool are across the street.

The unit includes generous closet space as well as a twin sized loft bed that my be used for additional storage. It also comes equipped with a mini-split A/C and heating unit to ensure utmost comfort year-round. Gas, water and trash are included.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/732-ventura-pl-san-diego-ca-92109-usa-unit-10/00de1261-5eea-4a98-b906-52e695323a2a

(RLNE5826156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Ventura Place have any available units?
732 Ventura Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Ventura Place have?
Some of 732 Ventura Place's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Ventura Place currently offering any rent specials?
732 Ventura Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Ventura Place pet-friendly?
No, 732 Ventura Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 732 Ventura Place offer parking?
No, 732 Ventura Place does not offer parking.
Does 732 Ventura Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Ventura Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Ventura Place have a pool?
Yes, 732 Ventura Place has a pool.
Does 732 Ventura Place have accessible units?
No, 732 Ventura Place does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Ventura Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Ventura Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 732 Ventura Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity