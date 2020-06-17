732 Ventura Place

Amenities

This 1-bedroom, 1-bath, ground level, 350 sq. ft. apartment is less than 50 yards to the beach and world famous Mission Beach boardwalk.



It has been completely renovated with new LVP flooring, a modern spa-like bathroom and brand new, never used before, kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The modern kitchen has everything you need to satisfy your culinary needs, and if you dont feel like cooking, there are plenty of restaurants, with various cuisines, within easy walking distance such as Starbucks, Sandbar, Coaster Saloon, DRAFT, Beach House, Cannonball, Subway, taco shops and mini-markets. In addition, the new Fit gym and Plunge pool are across the street.



The unit includes generous closet space as well as a twin sized loft bed that my be used for additional storage. It also comes equipped with a mini-split A/C and heating unit to ensure utmost comfort year-round. Gas, water and trash are included.



