Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7280 Arroyo Grande Road
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 10
7280 Arroyo Grande Road
7280 Arroyo Grande Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7280 Arroyo Grande Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Flooring, New Appliance, New Artificial grass, New painting 6 months ago , Great school district
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 500 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7280 Arroyo Grande Road have any available units?
7280 Arroyo Grande Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 7280 Arroyo Grande Road currently offering any rent specials?
7280 Arroyo Grande Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7280 Arroyo Grande Road pet-friendly?
No, 7280 Arroyo Grande Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7280 Arroyo Grande Road offer parking?
No, 7280 Arroyo Grande Road does not offer parking.
Does 7280 Arroyo Grande Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7280 Arroyo Grande Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7280 Arroyo Grande Road have a pool?
No, 7280 Arroyo Grande Road does not have a pool.
Does 7280 Arroyo Grande Road have accessible units?
No, 7280 Arroyo Grande Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7280 Arroyo Grande Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7280 Arroyo Grande Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7280 Arroyo Grande Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7280 Arroyo Grande Road does not have units with air conditioning.
