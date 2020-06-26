Rent Calculator
7275 Calabria Court
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM
7275 Calabria Court
7275 Calabria Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7275 Calabria Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7275 Calabria Court have any available units?
7275 Calabria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7275 Calabria Court have?
Some of 7275 Calabria Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7275 Calabria Court currently offering any rent specials?
7275 Calabria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7275 Calabria Court pet-friendly?
No, 7275 Calabria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7275 Calabria Court offer parking?
No, 7275 Calabria Court does not offer parking.
Does 7275 Calabria Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7275 Calabria Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7275 Calabria Court have a pool?
Yes, 7275 Calabria Court has a pool.
Does 7275 Calabria Court have accessible units?
No, 7275 Calabria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7275 Calabria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7275 Calabria Court has units with dishwashers.
