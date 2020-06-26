727 Whiting Court-1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

This great beach condo unit is on the 2nd floor or a quiet building on Whiting Court. Literally 100 steps to the sand. A single carport parking space is also included.

6 unit MFU