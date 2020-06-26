Rent Calculator
727 Whiting Court-1
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:49 PM
727 Whiting Court-1
727 Whiting Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
727 Whiting Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This great beach condo unit is on the 2nd floor or a quiet building on Whiting Court. Literally 100 steps to the sand. A single carport parking space is also included.
6 unit MFU
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have any available units?
727 Whiting Court-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 727 Whiting Court-1 have?
Some of 727 Whiting Court-1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 727 Whiting Court-1 currently offering any rent specials?
727 Whiting Court-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Whiting Court-1 pet-friendly?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 offer parking?
Yes, 727 Whiting Court-1 offers parking.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have a pool?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 does not have a pool.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have accessible units?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
