San Diego, CA
727 Whiting Court-1
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:49 PM

727 Whiting Court-1

727 Whiting Ct · No Longer Available
Location

727 Whiting Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This great beach condo unit is on the 2nd floor or a quiet building on Whiting Court. Literally 100 steps to the sand. A single carport parking space is also included.
6 unit MFU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have any available units?
727 Whiting Court-1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Whiting Court-1 have?
Some of 727 Whiting Court-1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Whiting Court-1 currently offering any rent specials?
727 Whiting Court-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Whiting Court-1 pet-friendly?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 is not pet friendly.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 offer parking?
Yes, 727 Whiting Court-1 offers parking.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have a pool?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 does not have a pool.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have accessible units?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Whiting Court-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Whiting Court-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
