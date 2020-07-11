727 PISMO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated range refrigerator

MISSION BEACH 2BR Craftsman Cottage with Garage + 1 Parking Space - Available now: Charming 2Br/1Ba Craftsman style cottage located in Mission Beach. (800 sq ft.) REMODELED KITCHEN, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING! Private use front porch area, newer sky-lights+windows thru-out, washer/dryer hk-ups, & 1 car garage w/additional parking space. Appliances included are refrigerator & gas stove. Steps to beach+ocean walk, small shops, restaurants, & bus. Minutes to Belmont Park, recreational areas, cove, & bay. 12 month lease. Liability Insurance Required. NO SUBLETS. $35 application fee per adult. Sorry no pets, no co-signors.



(RLNE5024852)