All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 727 PISMO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
727 PISMO COURT
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

727 PISMO COURT

727 Pismo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

727 Pismo Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MISSION BEACH 2BR Craftsman Cottage with Garage + 1 Parking Space - Available now: Charming 2Br/1Ba Craftsman style cottage located in Mission Beach. (800 sq ft.) REMODELED KITCHEN, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING! Private use front porch area, newer sky-lights+windows thru-out, washer/dryer hk-ups, & 1 car garage w/additional parking space. Appliances included are refrigerator & gas stove. Steps to beach+ocean walk, small shops, restaurants, & bus. Minutes to Belmont Park, recreational areas, cove, & bay. 12 month lease. Liability Insurance Required. NO SUBLETS. $35 application fee per adult. Sorry no pets, no co-signors.

(RLNE5024852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 PISMO COURT have any available units?
727 PISMO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 PISMO COURT have?
Some of 727 PISMO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 PISMO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
727 PISMO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 PISMO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 727 PISMO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 727 PISMO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 727 PISMO COURT offers parking.
Does 727 PISMO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 PISMO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 PISMO COURT have a pool?
No, 727 PISMO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 727 PISMO COURT have accessible units?
No, 727 PISMO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 727 PISMO COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 PISMO COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University