Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego

7248 Teasdale Avenue · (619) 520-0607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7248 Teasdale Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
studio guest house. Upscale Near UCSD, UTC - Property Id: 313855

Students welcome. Beautiful Remodeled studio guest house. Upscale UC area Near UCSD, UTC, Golden Triangle, University City, La Jolla area. Full kitchen, bath, and washer/dryer, refrigerator. Includes utilities, water, gas and electric, and internet. Call today
... while the unit is still available Jordan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7248-teasdale-ave-san-diego-san-diego-california-ca/313855
Property Id 313855

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego have any available units?
7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego have?
Some of 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego pet-friendly?
No, 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego offer parking?
No, 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego does not offer parking.
Does 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego have a pool?
No, 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego have accessible units?
No, 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego have units with dishwashers?
No, 7248 Teasdale Ave San Diego does not have units with dishwashers.
