studio guest house. Upscale Near UCSD, UTC - Property Id: 313855
Students welcome. Beautiful Remodeled studio guest house. Upscale UC area Near UCSD, UTC, Golden Triangle, University City, La Jolla area. Full kitchen, bath, and washer/dryer, refrigerator. Includes utilities, water, gas and electric, and internet. Call today
... while the unit is still available Jordan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7248-teasdale-ave-san-diego-san-diego-california-ca/313855
No Pets Allowed
