All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7244 Shoreline Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7244 Shoreline Dr
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:41 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7244 Shoreline Dr
7244 Shoreline Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7244 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7244 Shoreline Dr have any available units?
7244 Shoreline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7244 Shoreline Dr have?
Some of 7244 Shoreline Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7244 Shoreline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Shoreline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Shoreline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7244 Shoreline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7244 Shoreline Dr offer parking?
No, 7244 Shoreline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7244 Shoreline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7244 Shoreline Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Shoreline Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7244 Shoreline Dr has a pool.
Does 7244 Shoreline Dr have accessible units?
No, 7244 Shoreline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Shoreline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7244 Shoreline Dr has units with dishwashers.
