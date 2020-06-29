All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7244 Camino Degrazia #280.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7244 Camino Degrazia #280
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

7244 Camino Degrazia #280

7244 Caminito Degrazia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7244 Caminito Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Available After November 1st

$3,095 per month
$3,095 security deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92111

(RLNE5177880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 have any available units?
7244 Camino Degrazia #280 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Camino Degrazia #280 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 pet-friendly?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 offer parking?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 does not offer parking.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 have a pool?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 does not have a pool.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 have accessible units?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia #280 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University