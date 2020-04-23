All apartments in San Diego
7244 Camino Degrazia
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:17 AM

7244 Camino Degrazia

7244 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Location

7244 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7244 Camino Degrazia have any available units?
7244 Camino Degrazia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7244 Camino Degrazia have?
Some of 7244 Camino Degrazia's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7244 Camino Degrazia currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Camino Degrazia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Camino Degrazia pet-friendly?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia offer parking?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia does not offer parking.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7244 Camino Degrazia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia have a pool?
Yes, 7244 Camino Degrazia has a pool.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia have accessible units?
No, 7244 Camino Degrazia does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Camino Degrazia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7244 Camino Degrazia has units with dishwashers.
