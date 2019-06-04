723 65th St

Amenities
Fully remodeled small house w/huge lot & garage - Property Id: 120202
Absolutely adorable cure little house with one car attached garage and extra large lot. Fully remodeled house inside: new kitchen with granite counter tops, remodeled bathroom, tile flooring thought the property, washer/dryer and refrigerator included without warranty. Please email for more information and private showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120202
