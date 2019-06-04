All apartments in San Diego
723 65th St
723 65th St

723 South 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

723 South 65th Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled small house w/huge lot & garage - Property Id: 120202

Absolutely adorable cure little house with one car attached garage and extra large lot. Fully remodeled house inside: new kitchen with granite counter tops, remodeled bathroom, tile flooring thought the property, washer/dryer and refrigerator included without warranty. Please email for more information and private showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120202
Property Id 120202

(RLNE4871307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 65th St have any available units?
723 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 65th St have?
Some of 723 65th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
723 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 723 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 723 65th St offers parking.
Does 723 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 65th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 65th St have a pool?
No, 723 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 723 65th St have accessible units?
No, 723 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
