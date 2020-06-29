Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7225 Brookhaven Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7225 Brookhaven Rd
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7225 Brookhaven Rd
7225 Brookhaven Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7225 Brookhaven Road, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 1.5 bath House with 2 car garage - Spacious 3 bed with 1.5 baths. Large fenced yard front and back, fenced separately. 2 parking spots.
Sorry no Section 8
(RLNE5488071)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7225 Brookhaven Rd have any available units?
7225 Brookhaven Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 7225 Brookhaven Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7225 Brookhaven Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7225 Brookhaven Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7225 Brookhaven Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7225 Brookhaven Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7225 Brookhaven Rd offers parking.
Does 7225 Brookhaven Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7225 Brookhaven Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7225 Brookhaven Rd have a pool?
No, 7225 Brookhaven Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7225 Brookhaven Rd have accessible units?
No, 7225 Brookhaven Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7225 Brookhaven Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7225 Brookhaven Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7225 Brookhaven Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7225 Brookhaven Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University