Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7181 Malta St

7181 Malta Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Clairemont Mesa East
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7181 Malta Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRIME LOCATION w/ All The Amenities like A/C- PETS OK - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a quiet street is the home you have been looking for. Close to schools, shops, restaurants, with easy access to all the major freeways.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- New Crown Molding less than 1 year old
- Fresh paint
- Exterior paint less than 3 years old
- Newer carpets
- Low maintenance beautifully landscaped drought free front lawn
- Remodeled bathrooms
- Built in workshop in garage
- Producing lemon, orange, and fig trees
- Washer
- Dryer
- Central A/C
- Central Heat
- Woodburning Fireplace
- Hardwood Floors
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans
- Laundry Area- Garage
- Patio
- Auto Sprinkler
- Garage Parking
- Driveway

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Driveway & 1 Car Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT:1960
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30.00
- Tenant to pay water, sewer, gas, electric
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4613742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7181 Malta St have any available units?
7181 Malta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7181 Malta St have?
Some of 7181 Malta St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7181 Malta St currently offering any rent specials?
7181 Malta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7181 Malta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7181 Malta St is pet friendly.
Does 7181 Malta St offer parking?
Yes, 7181 Malta St offers parking.
Does 7181 Malta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7181 Malta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7181 Malta St have a pool?
No, 7181 Malta St does not have a pool.
Does 7181 Malta St have accessible units?
No, 7181 Malta St does not have accessible units.
Does 7181 Malta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7181 Malta St has units with dishwashers.
