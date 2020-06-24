7181 Malta St

Amenities

PRIME LOCATION w/ All The Amenities like A/C- PETS OK - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a quiet street is the home you have been looking for. Close to schools, shops, restaurants, with easy access to all the major freeways.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- New Crown Molding less than 1 year old

- Fresh paint

- Exterior paint less than 3 years old

- Newer carpets

- Low maintenance beautifully landscaped drought free front lawn

- Remodeled bathrooms

- Built in workshop in garage

- Producing lemon, orange, and fig trees

- Washer

- Dryer

- Central A/C

- Central Heat

- Woodburning Fireplace

- Hardwood Floors

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Ceiling Fans

- Laundry Area- Garage

- Patio

- Auto Sprinkler

- Garage Parking

- Driveway



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Driveway & 1 Car Garage

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT:1960

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30.00

- Tenant to pay water, sewer, gas, electric

- Owner is responsible for gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



