Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
717 Nantasket Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:18 PM
717 Nantasket Court
717 Nantasket Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
717 Nantasket Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 Nantasket Court have any available units?
717 Nantasket Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 717 Nantasket Court currently offering any rent specials?
717 Nantasket Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Nantasket Court pet-friendly?
No, 717 Nantasket Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 717 Nantasket Court offer parking?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not offer parking.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have a pool?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not have a pool.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have accessible units?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
