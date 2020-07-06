All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 717 Nantasket Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
717 Nantasket Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:18 PM

717 Nantasket Court

717 Nantasket Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

717 Nantasket Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Nantasket Court have any available units?
717 Nantasket Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 717 Nantasket Court currently offering any rent specials?
717 Nantasket Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Nantasket Court pet-friendly?
No, 717 Nantasket Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 717 Nantasket Court offer parking?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not offer parking.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have a pool?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not have a pool.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have accessible units?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Nantasket Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Nantasket Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University