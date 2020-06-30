All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7150 Bobhird Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7150 Bobhird Dr.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

7150 Bobhird Dr.

7150 Bobhird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Lake Murray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7150 Bobhird Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, single level remodeled home in a family neighborhood. Large back yard with mature shrubbery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have any available units?
7150 Bobhird Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have?
Some of 7150 Bobhird Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Bobhird Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Bobhird Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Bobhird Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Bobhird Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7150 Bobhird Dr. offers parking.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 Bobhird Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have a pool?
No, 7150 Bobhird Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7150 Bobhird Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7150 Bobhird Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University