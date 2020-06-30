Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM
7150 Bobhird Dr.
7150 Bobhird Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7150 Bobhird Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, single level remodeled home in a family neighborhood. Large back yard with mature shrubbery.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have any available units?
7150 Bobhird Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have?
Some of 7150 Bobhird Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7150 Bobhird Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Bobhird Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Bobhird Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Bobhird Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7150 Bobhird Dr. offers parking.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 Bobhird Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have a pool?
No, 7150 Bobhird Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7150 Bobhird Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Bobhird Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7150 Bobhird Dr. has units with dishwashers.
