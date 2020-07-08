All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

715 Asbury Ct

715 Asbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

715 Asbury Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fully furnished large beach condo with an ocean view rooftop deck.
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room with washer & dryer, and a 2-car garage. Prime location, only one house in from the beach/boardwalk that stretched over 4 miles to Pacific Beach with easy access to Belmont Park, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, bike and board rentals and Sea World. There are also 2 free-overnight parking lots less than one block south of the unit.
Less than 20 minute drive from the airport, Downtown Gaslamp district, La Jolla and San Diego Zoo.

Space:
- Master Bedroom has king size bed, private bathroom, large walk in closet, TV and cable
- Second floor bedroom has a king size bed and shared bathroom across the hall
- First Floor bedroom has two queen beds and lots of privacy
-Kitchen has view of the ocean!
-Large roof top deck with ocean and bay views...you can see the SeaWorld fireworks!

Area:
South Mission Beach is the best place in San Diego to stay! This peninsula is completely surrounded by water, with the ocean to your immediate left, and the bay just across Mission Blvd. you and your family/friends can find plenty of fun filled activities within a short walk. You are close enough to all of the action, but far enough to find a quiet place to relax. There is also a plethora of bars, restaurants, shopping and the famous Belmont park are all with in a 10 minute walk up the boardwalk!

Please call/text if interested & to schedule a showing
-Lisa
(646) 932-8669

(RLNE5723693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Asbury Ct have any available units?
715 Asbury Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Asbury Ct have?
Some of 715 Asbury Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Asbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
715 Asbury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Asbury Ct pet-friendly?
No, 715 Asbury Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 715 Asbury Ct offer parking?
Yes, 715 Asbury Ct offers parking.
Does 715 Asbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Asbury Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Asbury Ct have a pool?
No, 715 Asbury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 715 Asbury Ct have accessible units?
No, 715 Asbury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Asbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Asbury Ct has units with dishwashers.

