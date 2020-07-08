715 Asbury Ct

Amenities

Fully furnished large beach condo with an ocean view rooftop deck.

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room with washer & dryer, and a 2-car garage. Prime location, only one house in from the beach/boardwalk that stretched over 4 miles to Pacific Beach with easy access to Belmont Park, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, bike and board rentals and Sea World. There are also 2 free-overnight parking lots less than one block south of the unit.

Less than 20 minute drive from the airport, Downtown Gaslamp district, La Jolla and San Diego Zoo.



Space:

- Master Bedroom has king size bed, private bathroom, large walk in closet, TV and cable

- Second floor bedroom has a king size bed and shared bathroom across the hall

- First Floor bedroom has two queen beds and lots of privacy

-Kitchen has view of the ocean!

-Large roof top deck with ocean and bay views...you can see the SeaWorld fireworks!



Area:

South Mission Beach is the best place in San Diego to stay! This peninsula is completely surrounded by water, with the ocean to your immediate left, and the bay just across Mission Blvd. you and your family/friends can find plenty of fun filled activities within a short walk. You are close enough to all of the action, but far enough to find a quiet place to relax. There is also a plethora of bars, restaurants, shopping and the famous Belmont park are all with in a 10 minute walk up the boardwalk!



Please call/text if interested & to schedule a showing

-Lisa

(646) 932-8669



