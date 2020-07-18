Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 715 1/2 Whiting Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
715 1/2 Whiting Ct
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
715 1/2 Whiting Ct
715 1/2 Whiting Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
715 1/2 Whiting Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have any available units?
715 1/2 Whiting Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 715 1/2 Whiting Ct currently offering any rent specials?
715 1/2 Whiting Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 1/2 Whiting Ct pet-friendly?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct offer parking?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not offer parking.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have a pool?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not have a pool.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have accessible units?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
East Village
North Park
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Mission Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University