San Diego, CA
715 1/2 Whiting Ct
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

715 1/2 Whiting Ct

715 1/2 Whiting Ct · No Longer Available
Location

715 1/2 Whiting Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have any available units?
715 1/2 Whiting Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 715 1/2 Whiting Ct currently offering any rent specials?
715 1/2 Whiting Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 1/2 Whiting Ct pet-friendly?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct offer parking?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not offer parking.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have a pool?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not have a pool.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have accessible units?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 1/2 Whiting Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 1/2 Whiting Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
