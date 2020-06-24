Amenities

7142 Amherst Available 04/10/19 LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED, PET FRIENDLY HOUSE WITH DETACHED GARAGE - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Pet friendly 3 bedroom home in the East College / Rolando Area. Home is close to schools, shopping and mass transit. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, washer & dryer hook ups and detached one car garage.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances:Stove, Oven, Refrigerator

- Washer/ Dryer Hook Ups

- Living Room

- Open floor plan

- Hard Wood Floors

- Detached 1 car Garage

- Washer/dryer optional

- Walking Distance to Shops

- Walking distance to mass transit

- Walking distance to restaurants



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Garage & Street

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT:

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener

- Owner is responsible for water

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



