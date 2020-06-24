All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

7142 Amherst

7142 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Location

7142 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
7142 Amherst Available 04/10/19 LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED, PET FRIENDLY HOUSE WITH DETACHED GARAGE - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Pet friendly 3 bedroom home in the East College / Rolando Area. Home is close to schools, shopping and mass transit. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, washer & dryer hook ups and detached one car garage.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances:Stove, Oven, Refrigerator
- Washer/ Dryer Hook Ups
- Living Room
- Open floor plan
- Hard Wood Floors
- Detached 1 car Garage
- Washer/dryer optional
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Walking distance to mass transit
- Walking distance to restaurants

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Garage & Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT:
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener
- Owner is responsible for water
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4751693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7142 Amherst have any available units?
7142 Amherst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7142 Amherst have?
Some of 7142 Amherst's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7142 Amherst currently offering any rent specials?
7142 Amherst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7142 Amherst pet-friendly?
Yes, 7142 Amherst is pet friendly.
Does 7142 Amherst offer parking?
Yes, 7142 Amherst offers parking.
Does 7142 Amherst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7142 Amherst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7142 Amherst have a pool?
No, 7142 Amherst does not have a pool.
Does 7142 Amherst have accessible units?
No, 7142 Amherst does not have accessible units.
Does 7142 Amherst have units with dishwashers?
No, 7142 Amherst does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

