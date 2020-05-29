All apartments in San Diego
713 San Jose

713 San Jose Place · No Longer Available
Location

713 San Jose Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new remodeled cute ocean view beach house new kitchen appliances remodeled bathrooms air conditioning live the beach dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 San Jose have any available units?
713 San Jose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 San Jose have?
Some of 713 San Jose's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 San Jose currently offering any rent specials?
713 San Jose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 San Jose pet-friendly?
No, 713 San Jose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 713 San Jose offer parking?
No, 713 San Jose does not offer parking.
Does 713 San Jose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 San Jose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 San Jose have a pool?
No, 713 San Jose does not have a pool.
Does 713 San Jose have accessible units?
No, 713 San Jose does not have accessible units.
Does 713 San Jose have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 San Jose does not have units with dishwashers.
