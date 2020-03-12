712 Cedar Street - 2

Amenities

Rare Ground Floor Downtown apartment with yard. 712 Cedar Apartment 2 is located on 7th avenue, has hardwood floors throughout, and a yard that opens onto 7th avenue private to the unit. Front and back door, the Front door is located inside the courtyard of the building. Water, Gas, and Webpass internet, are included with the rent.

*** Downtown/ Cortez Hill Location

*** Neighborhood Permit Parking Available

*** Easy Walk to Balboa Park, Little Italy, or Central Business District.

*** Hardwood Floors

*** Free High Speed Internet Included.

*** On Site Laundry

*** On Site Superintendant