Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

712 Cedar Street - 2

712 Cedar Street · (619) 544-1948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 Cedar Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Rare Ground Floor Downtown apartment with yard. 712 Cedar Apartment 2 is located on 7th avenue, has hardwood floors throughout, and a yard that opens onto 7th avenue private to the unit. Front and back door, the Front door is located inside the courtyard of the building. Water, Gas, and Webpass internet, are included with the rent.
*** Downtown/ Cortez Hill Location
*** Neighborhood Permit Parking Available
*** Easy Walk to Balboa Park, Little Italy, or Central Business District.
*** Hardwood Floors
*** Free High Speed Internet Included.
*** On Site Laundry
*** On Site Superintendant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Cedar Street - 2 have any available units?
712 Cedar Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Cedar Street - 2 have?
Some of 712 Cedar Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Cedar Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Cedar Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Cedar Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 712 Cedar Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 712 Cedar Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 712 Cedar Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 712 Cedar Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Cedar Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Cedar Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 712 Cedar Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 712 Cedar Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 712 Cedar Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Cedar Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Cedar Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
